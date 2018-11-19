Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $37.30 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $37,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,942,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,102,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 271,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,508.1% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 356,129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $35.71 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

