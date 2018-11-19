Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $455,000 in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baidu by 5,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $186.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $284.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

