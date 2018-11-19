Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,196 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $54,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

