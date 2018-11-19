Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $60,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3,608.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 85.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $57.89 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, President Zane M. Burke sold 151,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $9,934,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,496 shares of company stock valued at $66,785,186 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

