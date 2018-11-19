Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.09 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $57,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

