Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 3,545 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $78.55. 36,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,906. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

