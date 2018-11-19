Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of SMLP opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $160,250 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

