Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $36.97 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

