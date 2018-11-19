Suncor Energy (SU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.70

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.70 and last traded at C$42.99, with a volume of 1683348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.68.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$3,240,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/suncor-energy-su-hits-new-12-month-low-at-42-70.html.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.