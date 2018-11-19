Sunoco (SUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco LP operates as a wholesale fuel distributor. It engages in distributing motor fuel to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company also operates convenience stores and retail fuel sites. Sunoco LP, formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.