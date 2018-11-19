SunTrust Banks Reiterates Positive Rating for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their positive rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2019 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. MED reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.76.

NYSE WLK opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

