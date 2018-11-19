SunTrust Banks Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP) to “Buy”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 447.07 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

