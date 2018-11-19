Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 22775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price objective on Supremex from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Supremex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc will post 0.490000019458485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Supremex’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/supremex-sxp-sets-new-1-year-low-at-2-60.html.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures and sells envelopes, and packaging and specialty products in North America. It offers translucent, custom, stock, digital window, EnviroSafe, and self-seal envelopes. The company also provides packaging products, such as auto boxes, Tear Resistant Xtreme-Lite mailers, board mailers, poly mailers, and Enviro-logiX bubble and flat mailers, as well as Conformer corrugate mailers, presentation folders, heavy duty mailers, and paperboard mailers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.