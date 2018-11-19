Surgery Partners (SGRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report released on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $370,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 323,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

