Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $7,214.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00135099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00204846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.92 or 0.09096951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,621,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

