Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of McKesson worth $85,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.26.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

