Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $81,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $255.67 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $259.11. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

