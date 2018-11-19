Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $78,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 824,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,523,000 after acquiring an additional 238,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.72.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $171.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

