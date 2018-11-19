Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $91,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $554,905.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,651.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $114.87 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

