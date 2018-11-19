SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,563,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew Miau purchased 3,320 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $256,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $46,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and have sold 8,609 shares worth $735,256. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

