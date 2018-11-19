Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $22,129,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $9,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,848,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $4,349,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.71 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

