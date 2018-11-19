Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $19.85 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

