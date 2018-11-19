Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $58.52 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 278.67, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $198,677.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,855.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $346,930.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,752 shares of company stock worth $5,937,392. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

