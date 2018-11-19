Talao (TALAO) Achieves Market Cap of $431,267.00

Talao (CURRENCY:TALAO) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Talao has a total market capitalization of $431,267.00 and approximately $569.00 worth of Talao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Talao token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Talao has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00138055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00210002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.08319216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Talao Token Profile

Talao’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,226,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Talao is /r/Talao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Talao’s official Twitter account is @TalaoDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Talao’s official website is www.talao.io.

Buying and Selling Talao

Talao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Talao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Talao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Talao using one of the exchanges listed above.

