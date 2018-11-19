Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,770 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $89,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGP stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

