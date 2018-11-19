Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Insider Sells $31,122.14 in Stock

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) insider Mark J. Angus sold 4,402 shares of Tandy Leather Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $31,122.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLF opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Tandy Leather Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

