Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.43 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

PXD opened at $156.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.43 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-8-43-million-position-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.