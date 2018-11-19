Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET opened at $239.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $23,489,084.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,115.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock worth $64,951,735 over the last ninety days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.48.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

