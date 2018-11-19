TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $94,740.00 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00028205 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006050 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,023,198 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

