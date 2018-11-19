TechTarget (TTGT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.99 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 31,300 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $765,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,939.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,774,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,810 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,434. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TechTarget by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 233,663 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.