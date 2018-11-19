TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stake Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 153,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 548,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 82,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

