Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Tekla Life Sciences Investors accounts for 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 42.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $21.59.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

