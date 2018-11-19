Tellurian (TELL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,912,594.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 730,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

