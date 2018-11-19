TELUS Co. (TU) Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 125,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.4158 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Saturday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

