Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,405,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

THC stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/tenet-healthcare-corp-thc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.