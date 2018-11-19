Terreno Realty (TRNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.62

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 15120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

