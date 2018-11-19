Tetra Tech (TTEK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK):

11/17/2018 – Tetra Tech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. Moreover, its robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Also, going forward, the company remains bullish about its growth across all client sectors. However, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry for the past three-month period. Headwinds like fluctuations in mining and energy markets or unfavorable government policies might hurt Tetra Tech's near-term results. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for fiscal 2019.”

11/17/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2018 – Tetra Tech had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Tetra Tech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Tetra Tech was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We believe TTEK’s 9% sequential change in backlog drove TTEK’s initial F2019 EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 to exceed our $2.65-$2.85 forecast.””

10/29/2018 – Tetra Tech was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $87 price target ahead of Tetra Tech’s based on our analysis, review of financial results from peers and recent Hunters Point soil dispute updates.””

10/23/2018 – Tetra Tech is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Tetra Tech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TTEK opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $445,365.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,921,420.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,800 shares in the company, valued at $19,910,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,819 shares of company stock worth $3,447,114 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

