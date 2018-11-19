Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Holdings Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.24 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $495,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

