Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

