Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,834 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Textainer Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Textainer Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGH opened at $11.65 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

