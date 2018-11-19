The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $20.67. 183,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,416. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/the-gabelli-dividend-income-trust-gdv-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.