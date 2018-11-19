Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,429 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 719,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 272,631 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “$16.05” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NCS stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

