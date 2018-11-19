Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,022 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.32% of Tutor Perini worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 497,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $344,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

