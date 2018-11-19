Thor Industries (THO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.57.

Thor Industries stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thor Industries has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 487.6% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 63,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokota Management LP bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

