Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

NYSE BA opened at $335.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

