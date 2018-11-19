Timken (TKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Timken has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

In other news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,808.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,673,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.