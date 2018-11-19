Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth $3,033,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.