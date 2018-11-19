TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $35,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

