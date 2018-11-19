Todd Asset Management LLC Has $41.60 Million Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,729 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks makes up approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SunTrust Banks worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

STI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

