Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,601 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,227,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after buying an additional 328,453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,088,000 after buying an additional 886,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,324,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,142,000 after buying an additional 360,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,167,424 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,158,000 after purchasing an additional 868,643 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

LUV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. 10,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

